British Squash Championships: Tesni Evans beats Alison Waters

Tesni Evans won her first final in straight sets

Tesni Evans became the first Welsh player to win the British Squash Championship as she beat Alison Waters in the women's final in Manchester.

Evans, 25, had recorded a surprise victory over defending champion Laura Massaro in the last four.

She had no problems against Waters, claiming a straight-sets win - 11-5 11-9 11-7 - in just 43 minutes.

Nick Matthew beat James Willstrop to win his 10th men's title - and his sixth against the same opponent.

Matthew had beaten Willstrop in the 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016 finals, as well as earning previous second-round and semi-final victories.

The three-time world champion, who is retiring after May's British Open, won 11-7 12-10 8-11 11-6.