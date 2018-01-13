BBC Sport - Addition and Subtraction

Addition and Subtraction

Let the Geordie Pigeon explain how to do mental maths, with this song and movement routine for Key Stage 2 students.

Brain Booster videos get your class up and moving for a short burst of physical activity in the classroom. The routines can be performed in a limited space, and encourage learning through curriculum-linked topics.

Your students might enjoy this Bitesize Primary animation explaining additional methods for mental maths.

