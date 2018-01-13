BBC Sport - Adjectives and Adverbs with Johnny and Inel

Adjectives & Adverbs with Johnny & Inel

Let Johnny and Inel get your Key Stage 1 class up and moving, while they learn about adjectives and adverbs. Through a song and routine, children will learn how to write better stories using adjectives and adverbs.

The movement routine is a great way to energise a class and improve students concentration for the school day.

Bitesize Primary have animations and activities to improve students further understanding of adverbs and adjectives.

