BBC Sport - Homophones with Johnny and Inel
Homophones with Johnny and Inel
- From the section Super Movers
Bring homophones to life in your Key Stage 2 classroom with this song and routine from CBBC's Johnny Cochrane and Inel Tomlinson. This video aims to pair physical activity and learning, while helping students distinguish between homophones and their spellings.
Students can practise what they have learned with Bitesize Primary activities on their, they're and there, as well as activities on to, too and two.