BBC Sport - Homophones with Johnny and Inel

Homophones with Johnny and Inel

Bring homophones to life in your Key Stage 2 classroom with this song and routine from CBBC's Johnny Cochrane and Inel Tomlinson. This video aims to pair physical activity and learning, while helping students distinguish between homophones and their spellings.

Students can practise what they have learned with Bitesize Primary activities on their, they're and there, as well as activities on to, too and two.

Top videos

Video

Homophones with Johnny and Inel

Video

'We'll see' - Wenger latest on Sanchez

Video

Conte v Mourinho: Who said what?

Video

Walker was 'nervous' about playing under Guardiola

Video

Rusedski's predictions: Who will win the Australian Open?

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Premier League predictions: Lawro v NBA stars Saric & Baynes

Video

Truck takes out finish line

  • From the section News
Video

The English champion without a country

  • From the section Boxing
Video

How 'Zanka Claus' rewarded Huddersfield fans

Top Stories