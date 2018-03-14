BBC Sport - Early: 2 Times Table with Bridget the Lioness
Early: 2 Times Table with Bridget the Lioness
- From the section Super Movers
Give the Step for Sport Relief challenge a go! This routine has 390 steps.
Get your Early Level students active in class by doing the 2 times table stomp with Chelsea mascot, Bridget the Lioness.
This is a great refresher for students and will get them physically active too.
This song and movement routine encourages physical activity in the classroom, while giving students the chance to learn something new or recap a previously covered topic.