Early: Digits & Numbers
Early: Digits & Numbers
Let Taking the Next Step's Marlon "Swoosh" Wallen introduce your Early Level class to digits and numbers with this song and movement routine.
This will help pupils understand numbers represent quantities and can be used to count.
Download the Digits and Numbers lyric sheet so your class can sing along with Marlon.
This routine can be performed in a limited space, and encourages learning through a curriculum-linked topic.