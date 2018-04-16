BBC Sport - KS2 Adjectives & Adverbs
KS2 Adjectives & Adverbs
Let Johnny and Inel get your class up and moving, while they learn about adjectives and adverbs. Through a song and routine, children will learn how to write better stories using adjectives and adverbs.
The movement routine is a great way to energise a class and improve students concentration for the school day.
Bitesize Primary have animations and activities to improve students' understanding of adverbs and adjectives.