BBC Sport - P4: Handling Money & Giving Change
P4: Handling Money & Giving Change
- From the section Super Movers
The Next Step's Trevor Tordjman and Isaac Lupien bring money to life with this song and movement routine. The song will have your class up, moving, and understanding the simple arithmetic needed to calculate change.
Download the lyric sheet so your class can sing along with Trevor and Isaac.
Why don't you check out the Bitesize Primary animation and activity with an alien learning all about money?