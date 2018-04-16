P5: 2D Shapes with Radzi

CBBC's Radzi Chinyanganya brings 2D shapes to life for any class ready to move and learn. In this song and movement routine Radzi covers shapes from triangles, squares to pentagons and nonagons!

Download the 2D Shapes lyric sheet so your class can sing along with Radzi.

