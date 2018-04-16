BBC Sport - Foundation Phase: The 5 Times Table with the Posh Pooch
Foundation Phase: The 5 Times Table
The Posh Pooch has a song and movement routine to help students learn the 5 times table.
This song and movement routine encourages physical activity in the classroom, while giving students the chance to learn something new or recap a previously covered topic.
If your class would like to learn another five times table song they may enjoy this Bitesize Primary animation.