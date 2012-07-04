The Big Splash campaign has celebrated a year of swimming fun and fundraising by taking a look back at the last 12 months of the BBC campaign.

The aim of the Big Splash campaign has been to encourage people all over the country to swim more regularly whether it is in a swimming pool, a lake or the sea.

And over the past year 44,000 people have signed up for British Swimming schemes, while many also joined the Swimathon with Sport Relief to raise more than £1.5m for great causes.

BBC Sport editor Carl Doran said: "It has been a huge year for swimming in the UK, with a great rise in participation and the Big Splash campaign has been a big part of that.

"From the televised Great Salford Swim to David Walliams and Frank Skinner's Sport Relief Challenges, there have been some inspirational moments.

"Gary Lineker was profoundly moved by his visit to a Bangladesh swimming project and the huge numbers of people taking part in the Swimathon Weekend for Sport Relief just showed how eager people have been to make a Big Splash."