BBC Sport - Francesca Halsall eager to enjoy Glasgow Commonwealth Games

Francesca Halsall tells BBC East Midlands Today that enjoying the experience will be her main focus when she competes at her third Commonwealth Games.

Halsall, who won five medals at the last Commonwealth games in Delhi, says she cannot wait to get going in Glasgow later this month.

Fellow Loughborough-based swimmers Liam Tanock and "proud" Welsh star Georgia Davies are also relishing the prospect of representing their countries.

Top Stories