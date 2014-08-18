European Championships: Aimee Willmott & Jay Lelliott win bronze

Lelliott underwent two operations for a recurrent brain tumour when he was 12 and 13

European Swimming Championships Venue: Berlin Dates: 18-24 August BBC coverage: Daily on Red Button, online, mobile, tablet and BBC Sport app from 17:00 BST. Highlights on Monday 25 August at 13:00 on BBC Two

Jay Lelliott and Aimee Willmott both took bronze medals for Great Britain on day one of the European Swimming Championships in Berlin.

Dorset teenager Lelliott's medal in the 400m freestyle came after he made his senior debut at the Commonwealth Games.

The 19-year-old told BBC Sport: "It was unbelievable. I was not expecting that as the competition was so strong."

Lelliott qualified seventh for the final

Willmott, 21, added to her Commonwealth silver medal with another podium place in the 400m individual medley.

Lelliott finished behind Serbia's Velimir Stjepanovic, who lead the race all the way, and Andrea D'Arrigo of Italy.

Fellow Briton Stephen Milne qualified fastest for the final, but could only manage a sixth-place finish.

Lelliott, who qualified seventh in the heats, added: "I knew I could do a bit better than this morning.

"My coach said I was going too fast on the legs earlier on the first 200 metres, so I just tried to work the arms more and focused on the legs on the last 200, and it paid off.

Glasgow 2014 gold medallists in GB squad for European Championships Fran Halsall (50m freestyle, 50m butterfly) Ross Murdoch (200m breaststroke) Jazz Carlin (800m freestyle) Adam Peaty (100m breaststroke) Siobhan O'Connor (200m individual medley) Georgia Davies (50m backstroke) Sophie Taylor (100m breaststroke) Ben Proud (50m butterfly, 50m freestyle) Chris Walker-Hebborn (100m backstroke)

Willmott was going into her final as the fourth best qualifier.

Her race went with ranking as Katinka Hosszu of Hungary set a new championship record of three minutes 31.03 seconds, winning gold by two seconds from Mireia Belmonte Garcia of Spain.

"I'm really happy with that only two weeks after the Commonwealths," said Willmott.

"I thought I could maybe catch Belmonte on the last length but she was just that little bit stronger than me."

Of the other Team GB swimmers who made finals for Tuesday evening, Adam Peaty swam a new championships record of 58.68 seconds to qualify fastest for the 100m breaststroke, ahead of Ross Murdoch in second place.

Britain's Aimee Willmott (right) with her bronze medal

Chris Walker-Hebborn was fastest as he reached the final of the 100m backstroke.

Lizzie Simmonds goes into the 200m backstroke final as second fastest qualifier, while Fran Halsall took the third top spot in the 50m butterfly semi-finals.

Ben Proud and Adam Barrett also made it into the 50m butterfly final in sixth and seventh place respectively.