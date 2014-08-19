Guernsey swimmer Miles Munro wins relay gold at Youth Olympics
- From the section Swimming
Guernsey's Miles Munro has become the first Channel Islander ever to win a medal at the Youth Olympic Games after taking gold in the 4x100m relay.
The 18-year-old was part of the British team which beat Italy by over a second, with Germany finishing third.
Munro has also made the final of the 50m freestyle at the event in Nanjing.
He qualified sixth-fastest in a time of 22.80 secs, 0.02 behind team-mate Scott Duncan, another member of the golden relay squad.
Munro holds the British junior record for the event in a time of 22.58 and is the current national junior champion.
He reached the semi-finals of the 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly at last month's Commonwealth Games.