Guernsey swimmer Miles Munro wins relay gold at Youth Olympics

Munro swam for Guernsey at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow last month

Guernsey's Miles Munro has become the first Channel Islander ever to win a medal at the Youth Olympic Games after taking gold in the 4x100m relay.

The 18-year-old was part of the British team which beat Italy by over a second, with Germany finishing third.

Munro has also made the final of the 50m freestyle at the event in Nanjing.

He qualified sixth-fastest in a time of 22.80 secs, 0.02 behind team-mate Scott Duncan, another member of the golden relay squad.

Munro holds the British junior record for the event in a time of 22.58 and is the current national junior champion.

He reached the semi-finals of the 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly at last month's Commonwealth Games.