BBC Sport - European Championships: Chris Walker-Hebborn wins gold

Walker-Hebborn wins backstroke gold

Great Britain's Chris Walker-Hebborn claims European Championships gold in the 100m backstroke in Berlin.

The 24-year-old, from Bury St Edmunds, won in a time of 53.32 seconds ahead of France's Jeremy Stravius and Jan-Philip Glania of Germany.

Walker-Hebborn has had a successful summer in the pool, claiming his first major title at Glasgow 2014 in the same event as well as adding team gold in the 4x100m medley.

