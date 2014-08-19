Great Britain's Chris Walker-Hebborn claims European Championships gold in the 100m backstroke in Berlin.

The 24-year-old, from Bury St Edmunds, won in a time of 53.32 seconds ahead of France's Jeremy Stravius and Jan-Philip Glania of Germany.

Walker-Hebborn has had a successful summer in the pool, claiming his first major title at Glasgow 2014 in the same event as well as adding team gold in the 4x100m medley.

