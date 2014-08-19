BBC Sport - European Championships: Britain set 4x100m medley world record

GB set 4x100m medley world record

Great Britain set a new world record as they claimed gold in the 4x100m mixed medley at the European Championships in Berlin.

The quartet of Chris Walker-Hebborn, Adam Peaty, Jemma Lowe and Fran Halsall clocked three minutes 44.02 seconds, beating Australia's previous mark by more than two and a half seconds.

It was the first time the event has been held at the European Championships, with the Netherlands taking silver and Russia bronze.

