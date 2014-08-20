Guernsey's Miles Munro sixth in 50m freestyle at Youth Olympics

Munro reached two semi-finals for Guernsey at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow last month

Guernsey's Miles Munro has finished sixth in the final of the 50m freestyle at the Olympic Youth Games in Nanjing.

The 18-year-old, who became the first Channel Islander to win in the relay on Tuesday, finished in a time of 22.83 seconds.

The race was won by China's world junior record holder Yu Hexin in 22.00, almost half a second ahead of the rest.

Munro's British team-mate Duncan Scott was eighth, 0.02 seconds behind Munro, who swam at the Commonwealth Games.

The Guernsey swimmer still has to race in the 100m freestyle and the 4x100m medley relay.