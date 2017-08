Munro reached two semi-finals for Guernsey at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow last month

Guernsey's Miles Munro lost out in the semi-finals of the 100m freestyle at the Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing.

The 18-year-old finished last in his semi-final in a time of 50.87 seconds, over one-and-a-half seconds behind the winner from Brazil.

On Tuesday he became the first Channel Islander to win in the 4x100m relay.

He also made the final of the 50m freestyle, where he to be the highest-placed Briton.