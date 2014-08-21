Perth's Stephen Milne relaxed ahead of Berlin 800m final

Milne won freestyle gold and bronze in the 1500m and 400m respectively at the 2014 Scottish Championships

European Swimming Championships Venue: Berlin Dates: 18-24 August BBC coverage: Live on Red Button, online, mobile, tablet and BBC Sport app from 17:00 BST. Highlights on Monday 25 August at 13:00 on BBC Two

Stephen Milne followed his fourth-place finish in the 1500m freestyle final on Wednesday by qualifying for the final of Friday's 800m freestyle.

The Perth swimmer finished second in his heat in a time of seven minutes 56.40 seconds, 1.05 seconds behind Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri.

"I'm happy with that," the 20-year-old told BBC Sport.

"I don't usually get to do 800's so it's really good to get the chance to do it at such a high-level meet."

The previous evening Milne had taken 9.5 seconds off his personal best in the 1500m and in doing so set a new Scottish record of 14:53.83 that had stood since Graeme Smith set it in 2001.

He plans to follow the same recovery pattern for Friday's final as he did for the longer race.

"I'll do what I did for the 1500m - just chill out and get rested up for the final," he said.

"I wanted to make that final. I'm a distance guy really - 1500m and 400m - so it's good to do something in between.

"To do it here at the European Long Course with some high-level athletes, it's a good opportunity.

"Hopefully I do a good race tomorrow, do a good time. We'll see what happens."