BBC Sport - European Championships: Jazz Carlin wins gold in 800m final

Commonwealth Games champion Jazz Carlin becomes the first Welsh swimmer to win an individual European long course Championships gold medal in the women's 800m final.

Carlin, who won the same event in Glasgow a few weeks ago, was in a head-to-head battle with Spain's Mireia Belmonte but pulled away in the final 200m.

Carlin set a championship record time of eight minutes 15.54 seconds to win Great Britain's fourth gold of the meeting.

Top Stories