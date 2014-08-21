BBC Sport - European Championships: Murdoch and Willmott claim silver

Murdoch and Willmott win silver for GB

Great Britain's Ross Murdoch wins another silver medal at the European Championships after being beaten by German Marco Koch in the men's 200m breaststroke final.

Murdoch, who finished second behind Adam Peaty in the 100m final, was edged out by just three tenths of a second, with fellow Brit Andrew Willis fourth.

Aimee Willmott also claimed silver in the women's 200m medley, adding to the bronze she won in the 400m event.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Murdoch and Willmott win silver for GB

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Top Stories