Great Britain's Ross Murdoch wins another silver medal at the European Championships after being beaten by German Marco Koch in the men's 200m breaststroke final.

Murdoch, who finished second behind Adam Peaty in the 100m final, was edged out by just three tenths of a second, with fellow Brit Andrew Willis fourth.

Aimee Willmott also claimed silver in the women's 200m medley, adding to the bronze she won in the 400m event.

