Great Britain's Georgia Davies and Chris Walker-Hebborn are both edged into third after tight finishes in the European Championships in Berlin.

In the women's 100m backstroke, Davies finished just a tenth of a second behind joint gold-medallists Katinka Hosszu and Mie Nielsen.

Walker-Hebborn, who had already claimed two Championship gold medals, secured bronze in the men's 50m backstroke final.

Available to UK users only.