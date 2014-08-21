BBC Sport - European Championships: Davies & Walker-Hebborn claim bronzes
GB pick up two thrilling bronzes
Great Britain's Georgia Davies and Chris Walker-Hebborn are both edged into third after tight finishes in the European Championships in Berlin.
In the women's 100m backstroke, Davies finished just a tenth of a second behind joint gold-medallists Katinka Hosszu and Mie Nielsen.
Walker-Hebborn, who had already claimed two Championship gold medals, secured bronze in the men's 50m backstroke final.
