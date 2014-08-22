Michael Phelps claims gold at Pan Pacific championships

Michael Phelps (second right) started where he left off by winning gold with team-mates Matt Mclean, Ryan Lochte, and Coner Dwyer

American Michael Phelps won gold at the Pan Pacific championships in Australia - his first major swimming event since announcing his comeback.

The world's most decorated swimmer with 18 Olympic gold medals, helped the US win the 4x200m freestyle relay and he came fourth in a 100m freestyle final won by Australia's Cameron McEvoy.

Phelps was swimming at his first international meet since London 2012.

"Being able to get back on the podium feels amazing," said the 28-year-old.

Phelps, who is targeting more Olympic glory at Rio in 2016, added: "We all know that by no means is this going to get any easier over the next two years but I think this should propel us into the World's next summer, and hopefully on to Rio from there."

The Pan Pacific championships feature the best swimmers from the US, Australia, Japan and Canada, as well as invited competitors from other countries.