Sycerika McMahon misses out on European final

Sycerika McMahon's main event in Berlin will be the 50m breaststroke which starts on Saturday morning

Sycerika McMahon has failed to progress from the 50m breaststroke semi-finals at the European Championships.

The Portaferry teenager was 11th fastest overall in 31.50, just hours after setting a personal best of 31.05 in the heats.

Irish team-mate Fiona Doyle was sixth overall and qualified for the final.

McMahon, who also set a personal best in the 200m butterfly heats earlier on Saturday, goes in the 400m freestyle heats on Sunday in Berlin.

The 19-year-old's time of 2:13.75 in the 200m butterfly knocked over a second off her previous best but it was not enough to take her through to the semi-finals.

McMahon was competing just 20 minutes after her 50m breastroke heat and was one tenth of a second from making the semis with Russia's Yana Martynova taking the final position in 2:13.66.

McMahon won 50m breaststroke silver at the European Championships in 2012 while her previous best of 31.12 came at last month's Commonwealth Games.

Irish record holder Doyle secured a place in Sunday's final by swimming 31.30 on Saturday afternoon.