Peaty wins third European gold
Great Britain's Adam Peaty wins gold in the men's 50m breaststroke final at the European Swimming Championships in Berlin.
Peaty, who set a new world record in qualifying for the final, touched the wall in a time of 27 seconds to seal his third gold medal of the Championships - following victory in the 100m breastroke and 4x100m mixed medley relay.
Giedrius Titenis of Lithuania claimed silver with Slovinia's Damir Dugonjic third.
