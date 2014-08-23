BBC Sport - European Championships: Adam Peaty wins 50m breaststroke gold

Great Britain's Adam Peaty wins gold in the men's 50m breaststroke final at the European Swimming Championships in Berlin.

Peaty, who set a new world record in qualifying for the final, touched the wall in a time of 27 seconds to seal his third gold medal of the Championships - following victory in the 100m breastroke and 4x100m mixed medley relay.

Giedrius Titenis of Lithuania claimed silver with Slovinia's Damir Dugonjic third.

