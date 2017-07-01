World Aquatics Championships 2017: Live BBC Sport swimming coverage

Adam Peaty helped break the world record as part of the British 4x100m mixed medley relay team in 2016

The BBC has live coverage of the swimming competition at the 2017 World Aquatics Championships in Budapest on television, online, mobile, app and Connected TV between 23-30 July.

Olympic champion Adam Peaty and Olympic medallists Siobhan-Marie O'Connor, James Guy, Duncan Scott, Stephen Milne and Chris Walker-Hebborn will be joined by a group of emerging younger swimmers with some making their senior international debut.

Peaty will be seeking to defend his 50m and 100m breaststroke crowns.

Coverage times

(All times BST)

Sunday, 23 July

13:00-14:30 & 17:00-19:00 on BBC Two

Monday, 24 July

16:30-18:00 on BBC Two (16:30-19:00, Connected TV and online; 18:00-19:00, BBC Red Button)

Tuesday, 25 July

16:30-18:00 on BBC Two (16:30-19:00, Connected TV and online; 18:00-19:00, BBC Red Button)

Wednesday, 26 July

16:30-18:00 on BBC Two (16:30-19:00, Connected TV and online; 18:00-19:00, BBC Red Button)

Thursday, 27 July

17:00-19:00 on BBC Red Button and online

Friday, 28 July

16:30-18:00 on BBC Two (17:00-19:00, Connected TV and online; 18:00-19:00, BBC Red Button)

Saturday, 29 July

17:00-18:00 on BBC Two

Sunday, 30 July

16:30-19:00 on BBC Two

