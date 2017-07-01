Conor Ferguson: Bangor swimmer wins European Junior 50m backstroke silver

Conor Ferguson will compete in the World Junior Championships in the USA next month

Bangor swimmer Conor Ferguson clinched a 50m backstroke silver medal at the European Junior Championships in Israel on Saturday evening.

The 50m event was Ferguson's only individual competition at the championships as he is focusing on next month's World Juniors in the USA.

Ferguson's time in the final of 25.27 seconds was only 0.03 seconds outside his personal best.

Russia's world junior record holder Kliment Kolesnikov won in 25.15.

"I'm probably not in the best shape I've been this year but to go a time that close to my best is a fantastic feeling," said Ferguson, 17.

Later in the evening, Ferguson was part of the Irish mixed medley relay team which finished fourth in the final with their Irish record time of 3:54.75 leaving them only half a second behind bronze medal winners Great Britain.

Sligo swimmer Mona McSharry remained on course for a third medal at the championship after qualifying fastest for the 100m breaststroke final.

McSharry, who competes for the Ballyshannon-based Marlins club, has already won the 50m breaststroke gold and 200m breaststroke silver at the championships in Israel.