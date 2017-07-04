GB's Adam Peaty and James Guy part of swimmers union against Fina

Adam Peaty set a new 100m breaststroke world record in winning gold at the Rio Olympics

British swimmers Adam Peaty and James Guy have been named in the newly formed Global Association of Professional Swimmers.

The union has 30 members so far and was set up to give swimmers a voice against the sport's governing body, Fina.

It was announced by Hungary's triple Olympic gold medallist Katinka Hosszu, who described planned new rule changes as "destructive".

She said she now expected "Fina will give us a seat at the table".

"We expect swimmers to be treated as equal partners," she said a statement.

"We expect that they will sit down and start talking to us.

"We expect that they will listen to the voice of the professional swimmers and we expect to have a say in important decisions about the future of our sport."

Part of Hosszu's complaints was Fina limiting the number of World Cup disciplines a swimmer can compete in as well as restricting commercial opportunities.