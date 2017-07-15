World Aquatics Championships: Tim Shuttleworth wins 5km bronze

Britain's Tim Shuttleworth finished in a time of 54 minutes 42.10 seconds at Lake Balaton

Tim Shuttleworth secured Great Britain's first medal at the World Aquatics Championships, winning bronze in the 5km marathon swimming event.

The 20-year-old finished in a time of 54 minutes 42.10 seconds at Lake Balaton in Budapest.

Frenchman and Rio 2016 bronze medallist Marc-Antoine Olivier won gold (54:31.40), with Italy's Mario Sanzullo in second (54:32.10).

"To win a World Championship medal feels amazing," said Shuttleworth.

"It's my first senior marathon race and gives me great confidence for the future. I've never done anything quite as physical as that race. No-one wanted to give anything away but I stuck at it and swam as hard as I possibly could to get on that podium."

The Championships are taking place in Hungary between 14 and 30 July.

The BBC will have live coverage of the swimming competition on television, online, mobile, app and Connected TV between 23 and 30 July.