World Aquatics Championships: Jack Burnell fourth in Budapest

Burnell won gold in the Abu Dhabi leg of the 10km Marathon Swimming World Cup in March

World Aquatics Championships Host: Budapest, Hungary Date: 23-30 July

British swimmer Jack Burnell missed out on a medal at the World Championships, finishing fourth in the 10km event.

Burnell, who considered retiring after his controversial disqualification at last year's Olympics, led after 1.5km and was well placed throughout.

But he finished 1.5 seconds adrift of French bronze medallist Marc-Antoine Olivier at Lake Balaton, Hungary.

Olympic champion Ferry Weertman took gold in one hour 51 minutes 58.50 seconds, with Jordan Wilimovsky second.

"I wanted to win, and at the very least claim a medal, so it's hard to find the words," Burnell told BBC Sport.

"I couldn't have asked for a better race and I felt really good going into the finish, but maybe I should have made a move a little earlier."

Burnell, who still has nightmares about his experience in Rio, admits he needs to think about his future in the sport.

"It was hard getting back in after Rio and if you're going to continue it has to be a full commitment," he said.

"This could be a big turning point and I need a couple of months to think as the whole process takes a lot out of me, my friends and family."

Burnell's team-mate Caleb Hughes finished 24th.