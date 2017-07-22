World Aquatics Championships: Adam Peaty preparation 'off the chart'

Adam Peaty is a reigning Commonwealth, European, World and Olympic champion

Olympic champion Adam Peaty says his mental preparation is "off the chart" as he looks to back up his 100m breaststroke gold at Rio 2016 with more success at the World Championships.

The 22-year-old heads to Budapest, Hungary to defend the 50m and 100m.

Peaty's first 100m heat on Sunday will be his first major meet since making his Olympic debut in Brazil last year.

"The Olympics was a long time ago. It's in the past and I am ready to race," he told BBC East Midlands Today.

"I am looking to do what I did there and hopefully improve. Maybe the times won't be there, maybe they will. But the process of trying to put something in place for Tokyo 2020 is really important.

"My mental preparation is off the chart now. It's looking good going into Budapest."

Peaty dominated the 50m and 100m breaststroke to win gold at the World Championships in Kazan, Russia in 2015. He now holds world records in both events, but wants more.

'Project 56' is the target in the 100m, as he seeks to become the first man to dip under 57 seconds.

And a new world's best in the 50m is also on his mind - something he came very close to achieving when he was outside his time of 26.42 seconds by six hundredths of a second at the British Championships in April.

"I can hopefully get near to that world record," added the former City of Derby swimmer. "I was so close in April and I am in much better shape now. I am a lot learner and a lot lighter. Hopefully I will get that.

"I am not saying I will do it; it's not that easy because you don't know what the environment will be like."

Peaty says the physical preparation has been ideal, with the tapering of the past couple of weeks leaving him full of confidence about his ability to deliver in the pool.

Resting his body pre-competition is as much a part of the process as the intense training sessions.

"Tapering is like fine-tuning a car," he explained. "You can drive it all day long, but when it comes to a race you have to fine-tune it, you have to strip it and polish it.

"I have worked so hard this season. Coming back from Rio, a lot has changed. I have moved away from home to focus on the next season. I am so ready."