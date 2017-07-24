Adam Peaty retains 100m breaststroke title at World Aquatics Championships
World Aquatics Championships
Hosts: Budapest, Hungary Dates: 23-30 July
Great Britain's Adam Peaty set a new World Championship record as he successfully defended his men's 100m breaststroke title in Budapest.
The 22-year-old Olympic champion, who also set a World Championship record in qualifying, clocked 57.47 seconds.
Peaty, who won gold in Rio last summer in a world record 57.13, told BBC Sport: "You aim for world records, but they are world records for a reason."
Kevin Cordes (58.79) took silver with Kirill Prigoda (59.05) third.
Peaty's fellow Briton Ross Murdoch was eighth.
