Adam Peaty sliced more than three-tenths of a second off his own 50m breaststroke world record in the heats at the World Aquatics Championships on Tuesday.

Peaty swam 26.10 seconds in Hungary, eclipsing the 26.42 secs he produced at the 2015 Worlds.

The Briton retained his 100m breaststroke title on Monday.

More to follow.