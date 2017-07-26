Adam Peaty wins 50m breaststroke to complete double-double at World Championships

World Aquatics Championships on the BBC Hosts: Budapest, Hungary Dates: 23-30 July Coverage: Live across BBC Two, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, online, BBC Sport mobile app and BBC Radio. Click for full times.

Britain's Adam Peaty defended his 50m breaststroke title with another stunning display to complete a World Aquatics Championships double-double.

Peaty, 22, who retained his 100m title on Monday, touched home in 25.99 seconds ahead of Brazil's Joao Gomes Junior and South African Cameron van der Burgh, who took bronze.

The City of Derby swimmer's time was a fraction short of the world record 25.95 he recorded in the semi-final.

More to follow.