Artistic swimming: Sport will not revert to synchronised swimming, despite protests

Synchronised swimming, now known as artistic swimming, has been an Olympic sport since 1984

Artistic swimming will not change its name back to synchronised swimming, despite an online campaign and calls from Russia's deputy prime minister.

The change was announced by swimming's world body Fina last week, prompting Vitaly Mutko, a former sports minister, to ask: "What is the point?"

An online petition also had nearly 9,000 signatures on Thursday morning.

Fina's executive chairman Cornel Marculescu has said the decision will stand.

"Nothing changes, only the name, I don't see any great difficulty with that," said Marculescu.

"I understand the commentary of Mr Mutko but it's no problem, we talk about the same sport anyhow."

Fina's congress voted to change the name to attract a wider audience to a sport that has recently expanded to include male competitors, and Marculescu says it will give the sport "another dimension".

However, an online petition on Change.org states that "the name change will be more of a deterrent to males than a calling card," with Mutko suggesting that the Russian Swimming Federation will still refer to the sport by the previous name.

"To keep the name synchronised swimming is our right, and if the [Russian Swimming] Federation itself, the coaches will want it, we will do it," he said.