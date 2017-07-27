World Swimming: Conor Ferguson 21st in 200m backstroke heats
-
- From the section Swimming
Bangor club swimmer Conor Ferguson has finished in 21st place following the 200m backstroke heats at the World Championships in Budapest.
Ferguson, who recently won a silver medal for Ireland in the 50m backstroke at the European Junior Championships, had a time of 1:59.09 on Thursday.
The 17-year-old needed to be in the top 16 to qualify for the semi-finals.
His personal best for the 200m back is 1:58.80 which was set at the Irish Open Championships in April.
Ferguson now turns his focus to the World Junior Championships in Indianapolis which take place from 23-28 August