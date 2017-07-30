World Aquatics Championships: Final dive costs Gary Hunt high dive medal

Defending champion Gary Hunt finished fifth in the high diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest after a poorly executed final dive.

The six-time World Series champion and 2013 silver medallist, 32, over-rotated on entry to drop from first to fifth.

American Steve LoBue took gold as Michal Navratil of the Czech Republic came second and Italy's Alessandro de Rose took third.

Blake Aldridge, Tom Daley's former diving partner, finished ninth.