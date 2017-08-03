Adam Peaty: World champion says he can break his own 50m breaststroke world record

Media playback is not supported on this device Peaty setting no limits on 50m world record

World champion Adam Peaty insists he can improve on his new 50m breaststroke world record.

Peaty, 22, became the first man to dip under 26 seconds, finishing in 25.95s on his way to retaining his World Championship title in Hungary.

"I can probably shave about 0.3 off the start. We're looking at very fast territory if we nail all the things we can," he told BBC East Midlands Today.

The Loughborough-based swimmer had already retained the 100m title.

The reigning Olympic 100m breaststroke champion also took silver in the 100m mixed medley to take his World Championship medal to tally to six - five golds and a silver.

"There's always more to come," he said. "Whether that comes in a year, three years or five years I don't know but I am pretty confident it will eventually."

Peaty said he surprised himself with his new 50m world record set in the semi-final just a few hours after also breaking the record in the morning heats.

He also still has "Project 56" to focus on, his goal of becoming the first man to break the 57-second barrier in the 100m.

Peaty said he will not set limits about how fast he can go in either event.

"To get 25.9 is outrageous," he added. "I was confident but not that confident. The only person near that is 26.5 and 0.6 seconds over a 50 is a huge amount of time."

Before then the former City of Derby swimmer knows it is vital to unwind.

"The training regime is hard work day in day out," he added. "It's so important for me to relax now, go on holiday, party and celebrate. It is so important to come back next year with my head straight."