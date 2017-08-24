Conor Ferguson second fastest qualifier at World Juniors

Conor Ferguson won silver at the 2017 European Junior Championships

Bangor club swimmer Conor Ferguson is in contention for a medal after an impressive semi-final performance at the World Junior Championships.

The 17-year-old won his 100m backstroke semi-final by eight tenths of a second and is the second fastest qualifier for Thursday night's final in Indianapolis.

Ferguson clocked 54.53 seconds with Spain's Hugo Gonzalez on 54.43.

In July, Ferguson won a silver medal for Ireland in the 50m backstroke at the European Junior Championships.