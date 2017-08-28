Conor Ferguson has chance of second World Junior medal after making another final

Conor Ferguson won a 100m backstroke silver medal in Indianapolis last week

Bangor club swimmer Conor Ferguson has qualified for the 200m backstroke final at the World Junior Championships.

Ferguson, 17, who won silver in the 100m backstroke last week and was fourth in the 50m event, was eighth fastest qualifier for the final.

The Northern Irishman clocked 2:01.56 which left him second in his heat behind American Carton Foster.

Ferguson's Ireland team-mate Mona McSharry will have a chance for a second goal at the championships.

100m breaststroke gold medallist McSharry, who has also won 50m breaststroke bronze in Indianapolis, qualified fifth fastest for the 200m breaststroke final after clocking 2:30.7 in her heat.

McSharry goes in the 200m breaststroke final at 23:07 BST on Monday night with Ferguson competing in his decider eight minutes later.