2018 British Swimming Championships: BBC coverage details and times
-
- From the section Swimming
|British Swimming Championships on the BBC
|Dates: 1-4 March Venue: Royal Commonwealth Pool, Edinburgh
|Coverage: Watch live coverage on Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and app.
More than 500 swimmers will compete at the British National Championships, which are part of the Edinburgh International Swim Meet, from 1-4 March.
Olympic and world champion Adam Peaty, world champion James Guy and Olympic medallist Siobhan-Marie O'Connor will be among the elite swimmers in action.
It will be their final meeting before heading out to Australia's Gold Coast for the Commonwealth Games in April.
You can watch the action live on the BBC.
BBC coverage times
All times GMT. Times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.
Thursday, 1 March
08:40-11:30 - Connected TV and online
12:20-15:50 - Connected TV and online
16:55-19:15 - Connected TV and online
Friday, 2 March
08:40-11:30 - Connected TV and online
12:20-15:50 - Connected TV and online
16:55-19:25 - Connected TV and online
Saturday, 3 March
08:40-11:30 - Connected TV and online
12:20-15:50 - Connected TV and online
16:55-19:25 - Connected TV and online
Sunday, 4 March
08:40-11:30 - Connected TV and online
12:20-15:50 - Connected TV and online
16:55-19:25 - Connected TV and online
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.