2018 British Swimming Championships: BBC coverage details and times

British Swimming Championships on the BBC Dates: 1-4 March Venue: Royal Commonwealth Pool, Edinburgh Coverage: Watch live coverage on Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and app.

More than 500 swimmers will compete at the British National Championships, which are part of the Edinburgh International Swim Meet, from 1-4 March.

Olympic and world champion Adam Peaty, world champion James Guy and Olympic medallist Siobhan-Marie O'Connor will be among the elite swimmers in action.

It will be their final meeting before heading out to Australia's Gold Coast for the Commonwealth Games in April.

You can watch the action live on the BBC.

BBC coverage times

All times GMT. Times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Thursday, 1 March

08:40-11:30 - Connected TV and online

12:20-15:50 - Connected TV and online

16:55-19:15 - Connected TV and online

Friday, 2 March

08:40-11:30 - Connected TV and online

12:20-15:50 - Connected TV and online

16:55-19:25 - Connected TV and online

Saturday, 3 March

08:40-11:30 - Connected TV and online

12:20-15:50 - Connected TV and online

16:55-19:25 - Connected TV and online

Sunday, 4 March

08:40-11:30 - Connected TV and online

12:20-15:50 - Connected TV and online

16:55-19:25 - Connected TV and online

