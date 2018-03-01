British Swimming Championships: James Guy defends 200m butterfly title

Guy won bronze in the 400m freestyle at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

Three-time World Championships gold medallist James Guy successfully defended his 200m butterfly title with victory at the British Championships.

The 22-year-old finished in one minute 58.05 seconds, ahead of German pair Ramon Klenz and Alexander Kunert.

Hannah Miley beat fellow Briton Aimee Willmott to gold in the women's 400m individual medley final in Edinburgh.

Daniel Jervis won the men's 1500m freestyle, while Nicholas Pyle and Lucy Hope won the 50m backstroke titles.

Olympic and world champion Adam Peaty and Olympic silver medallist Siobhan-Marie O'Connor will be among the elite swimmers in action later this week.

It will be their final meeting before heading out to Australia's Gold Coast for the Commonwealth Games in April.

"It's nice to come here and race and prepare for the Commonwealth Games," said Guy.

"I'm just thinking of the long-term goals really, obviously Commonwealth Games, Europeans and, long-term, Tokyo, so it's all preparing for them and training on through."