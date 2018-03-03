British Swimming Championships: Adam Peaty wins 100m breaststroke gold
-
- From the section Swimming
Olympic champion Adam Peaty claimed his fourth consecutive 100m breaststroke title at the British Swimming Championships in Edinburgh.
The 23-year-old dominated the race, registering a season-best 58.78 seconds to take the gold medal.
James Wilby - who won 200m breaststroke gold on Friday - claimed silver, with Ross Murdoch taking bronze.
"A race is a race for me, and it's been the same since I was a 14-year-old kid," Peaty said.
"I do exactly the same thing now as I was doing back then - just go, give it everything you've got and when you get out the water, leave nothing behind."