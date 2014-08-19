Jersey selects European Team Table Tennis Championships team

Jersey have picked a young team for the 2014 European Team Table Tennis Championships in Lisbon.

The side is led by 21-year-old Commonwealth Games player Josh Band, Chris Morshead, 18, and 14-year-old Jordan Wykes for the event which runs from 24 to 28 September.

"It's a very strong field and we have a very young team," Band told BBC Radio Jersey.

"Hopefully we'll get a few wins, it'll be good experience for the other two."