Table Tennis Team World Cup: England lose to China but win bronze

Liam Pitchford (left) took an early 11-8 lead against Fan Zhendong - it was only the second set lost by a Chinese player in the tournament

Team World Cup Venue: London's Copper Box Date: 22 February to 25 February Coverage: Live on the BBC Sport website and Connected TV Watch here

England had to settle for bronze after defeat by China in the men's ITTF Team World Cup semi-finals at the Copper Box Arena in London.

Paul Drinkhall and Sam Walker lost the opening doubles 3-0 (11-2, 11-7, 11-4) to Ma Long and Xu Xin before world number two Fan Zhendong beat Liam Pitchford 3-1 (8-11, 11-3, 11-9, 11-9).

World and Olympic champion Ma then beat Walker 3-0 (11-5, 11-1, 11-2).

China will meet Japan in Sunday's final after their victory over South Korea.

The two nations will also meet in the women's final after Japan beat North Korea 3-0 and China won by the same scoreline in their semi-final against Hong Kong.

You can watch the finals live here on the BBC Sport website from 13:00 GMT on Sunday, 25 February.