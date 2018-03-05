Table tennis: Liam Pitchford & Tin-Tin Ho land national titles

Tin-Tin Ho (right) and Liam Pitchford also took the mixed doubles title

Liam Pitchford won his fourth career men's singles crown and Tin-Tin Ho completed a hat-trick of women's singles titles on the final day of the PG Mutual National Championships.

Pitchford, England's star performer at the Team World Cup in London last week, defeated England colleague Sam Walker in the final 4-1 (8-11, 11-4, 11-4, 11-9, 11-6).

Ho beat Kelly Sibley 4-1 (6-11, 11-8, 12-10, 11-8, 11-8) to ensure the same outcome in the women's singles final for the third year in a row.

The two winners had earlier combined to take the mixed doubles title - Pitchford's first ever success in that event - at London's Copper Box Arena. They saved four match points on the way to defeating David McBeath and Sibley 3-2 (11-9, 6-11, 8-11, 14-12, 12-10).

The men's doubles saw Paul Drinkhall and McBeath beat Pitchford and Walker 3-1 (11-8, 11-6, 6-11, 11-1), while Sibley teamed up with Maria Tsaptsinos to defeat Ho & Denise Payet 3-0 (11-4, 11-6, 11-7) in the women's doubles.

Every member of England's squad for the forthcoming Commonwealth Games appeared in at least one final.