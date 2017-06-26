World Taekwondo: Lauren Williams and Peter Longobardi-Radford miss out on medals

Lauren Williams
Lauren Williams missed out on a medal with defeat in the quarter-finals
World Taekwondo Championships
Venue: T1 Arena, Muju, South Korea Dates: 24-30 June
Britain's Lauren Williams and Peter Longobardi-Radford missed out on medals after losing in the World Championships quarter-finals in South Korea.

Williams, 18, led with just 10 seconds remaining, but a ferocious late attack by opponent Mengyu Zhang saw the Chinese fighter win 31-22.

Longobardi-Radford, who has previously competed for Spain, lost 24-10 to Yu-Jen Huang.

"I just didn't get my tactics right," he told BBC Sport.

Victory in the quarter-finals would have guaranteed the British fighters a medal.

Williams, a double world junior champion and senior European gold medallist, opened her day with a dominant 29-7 defeat of Ivory Coast fighter Marie Federique Ekpitini.

Williams suffers heartbreaking quarter-final defeat

The seventh seed followed that up with a tense sudden-death, golden-point success over Athanasia Mitsopoulou of Greece, before a concentration lapse saw her eliminated in the next round.

Longobardi-Radford, who had won all five lower-ranking events he entered since joining the Great Britain programme in 2016, opened with a 18-11 preliminary round defeat of Turkey's Ferhat Can Kavurat.

Emphatic defeats of Moroccan fighter Faical Saidi (19-4) and Arven Al Cantara of the Philippines (22-8) followed before he was outclassed by Huang of Chinese Taipei.

"For sure I'm happy with what I've achieved recently, but today wasn't the performance I was looking for and that's a disappointment," he said.

Defending +73kg champion Bianca Walkden, who two years ago became only Britain's second World Taekwondo gold medallist, begins her campaign for a further title on Tuesday.

Fellow Team GB Rio Olympic medallists Lutalo Muhammad and Jade Jones begin their quests for their first world titles on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

