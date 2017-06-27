World Taekwondo Championships 2017: Bianca Walkden reaches semi-finals

Bianca Walkden recently won gold at the World Taekwondo Federation President's Cup in Athens

Britain's Bianca Walkden has secured at least bronze at the 2017 World Taekwondo Championships after reaching the +73kg semi-finals in South Korea.

The Rio Olympic bronze medallist is the defending champion in the division.

Walkden received a bye in the first round and and beat Argentine fighter Leonor Esteban Rojas 20-1, before dispatching Croatia's Melani Adamic 26-8 in the last 16.

In the quarter-finals, Walkden claimed a 10-1 win over Russian Olga Ivanaova.

Fellow Briton Max Cater impressively won his opening two -58kg fights before losing 16-5 to home favourite Jeong Yun-jo in the round of 16.

Walkden, who became only the second British taekwondo fighter to claim World Championships gold at the last edition in 2015 will contest her semi-final on Wednesday.

"A lot of this is a mental battle," she told BBC Sport. "I've almost had to give up my old world title to start afresh and see if I can almost win it back.

"Two years ago I was coming back from a ruptured ACL (knee ligament injury), so it was hard for me to be there, let alone win, whereas this time there's more pressure because I know I'm healthy.

"I have more confidence now in what I can do and how we train.

"I would rather all the fights be on the same day [as has been the case at all major events since London 2012 until this one], but it isn't bad now knowing I'm through."

Olympic silver medallist Lutalo Muhammad will also be in action on Wednesday for the first time since his agonising defeat in the -80kg final at Rio 2016.

The 26-year-old Briton is hoping to claim his first medal at a World Championships.