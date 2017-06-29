World Taekwondo Championships: Jade Jones through to semi-finals

Jade Jones won gold at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games

World Taekwondo Championships Venue: T1 Arena, Muju, South Korea Dates: 24-30 June Coverage: BBC Red Button, connected TV and online

British Olympic champion Jade Jones remains on course for a career grand slam of major titles after reaching the World Championships semi-finals.

The 24-year-old beat Taiwanese fighter Chen Yu-chua 11-8 in the last eight to guarantee at least bronze.

Jones - also the reigning European Championships, European Games and World Grand Prix final champion - has only managed World Championships silver.

Fellow Briton Bradly Sinden has secured at least bronze in the men's -63kg.

Wales' Jones, who won Olympic gold at both London 2012 and Rio 2016, began with a nervy 10-0 win over world number 130 Nada Laaraj of Morocco in the women's -57kg category on Thursday.

But by the following round she was back to her dominant best, beating American Ara White 20-2 to move into the quarter-finals.

"I'm buzzing with my performance today," Jones told BBC Sport. "It's been a real mental battle.

"I don't think people realise how tough it is being at the top and then everyone saying I always go out in the quarter-finals - it's a jinx.

"I'm really happy I've proved I can perform mentally and be strong.

"I have never been able to quite tick off the world title despite the Olympic success, so I'm happy to have got past that mental block."

GB men can make history

Sinden won gold at the Junior European and Commonwealth Championships before joining the senior ranks

Former European junior champion Sinden beat Belgium's Jaouad Achab - the defending world champion in the division - in a golden-point round, after the fight had finished 10-10 following the regulation three.

The 18-year-old, ranked 62 in the world, also recorded a golden-point stoppage in his second fight against Lucas Guzman of Argentina, before beating Brazil's Davilani Cunha 22-1 in the last 16.

Great Britain have now secured a tally of four medals at a World Taekwondo Championships, equalling their record from 2011.

"I'm really happy to get a medal, I've been working for this and pushing since I came into the academy," he said.

"I've had some hard opponents but knew my game and just kept going.

"It really is an amazing team to be part of with medals - hopefully one of me and Cho will be able to win a first-ever gold for the men."

Mahama Cho is bidding to become the first British man to win a World Taekwondo Championships gold later on Thursday.

Cho is already guaranteed at least bronze having won his heavyweight quarter-final on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old takes on European silver medallist Roman Kuznetsov of Russia, who leads 3-2 in their career head-to-head record.