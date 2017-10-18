Taekwondo Grand Prix & World Para-taekwondo: BBC coverage times & schedule

Media playback is not supported on this device Walkden wins historic second World Championship crown

World Para-taekwondo Championships & Taekwondo Grand Prix on the BBC Venue: Copper Box Arena, London Dates: 19-22 October Coverage: Watch live on Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

BBC Sport will bring you live coverage from the World Para-taekwondo Championships and World Taekwondo Grand Prix at the Copper Box Arena in London.

Three years before the sport's debut at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, the World Para-taekwondo Championships come to London on 19 October, with more than 100 global athletes competing.

Double Olympic champion Jade Jones and double world champion Bianca Walkden lead the 16-strong British team competing in the Grand Prix from 20-22 October.

Coverage will be available on the BBC Sport website and app plus Connected TVs.

BBC coverage times

Times are BST and subject to late changes.

World Para-taekwondo Championships

Thursday, 19 October

10:00-19:00, Connected TV and online

Britain's three-time European champion Amy Truesdale will hope to win gold in front of her home crowd as competitors seek ranking points towards qualification for the Paralympics.

World Taekwondo Grand Prix

Friday, 20 October

19:00-22:00, Connected TV and online

Events include: Men's +80kg, men's -68kg, women's -67kg semi-finals and final

World silver medallist Mahama Cho will seek to secure his second heavyweight gold of this year's series.

Saturday, 21 October

11:30-14:30, Connected TV and online (repeat of Friday's evening session)

19:00-22:00, Connected TV and online

Events include: Women's -57kg, women +67kg, men's -58kg semi-finals and final

Jade Jones will hope to improve on her -57kg bronze at the World Championships in South Korea, while Bianca Walkden will look to complete a hat-trick of Grand Prix golds this season when she competes in the +67kg category.

Sunday 22 October

18:00-20:00, Connected TV and online

Events include: Women's -49kg, men's -80kg semi finals and final

Damon Sansum will bid for a medal in the -80kg category.

Olympic silver medallist Lutalo Muhammad was also due to fight in that division, but has withdrawn due to a lack of fitness.